Petition against proposed gravel pit in Rapidan

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Several residents in the Rapidan area are fighting a plan to build a gravel pit near their homes and businesses. It’s a proposal county leaders will vote on tomorrow.

“I mean I got nothing against gravel pits. It’s just this is not the right place for a gravel pit,” said Hruska.

Dozens of community members who live near the Rapidan dam store and the county park are signing petitions and fighting to go against a proposed gravel pit.

“You’ve got the county park. You’ve got a campground you got two businesses. It’s just I mean there’s plenty of other places you can put a gravel pit, said Hruska. “I mean, there’s lots of river but bottoms and blue earth county more so than any other county in the state actually.”

So it’s just you don’t put one right in a community.’”

Safety, water contamination, protectin property value, wild life, and more are what residents say they’re concerned about as a result of this proposal.

“I bike out here a lot and I used to live in the area. And the traffic was a big concern for safety. This is like a thoroughfare for cycling county road 9 and we stop here for pie. We stop here for snacks. We stop here for meals and the the whole area will be changed. So drastically if we have a big gravel pit with all those gravel trucks traffic going back and forth and it’s so beautiful down here,” said Brooks.

Residents say noise will also be a concern due to the potential process of the gravel pit being built.

“There’s also the restroom respirable crystalline silica that is caused by concrete crushing. That’s probably one of our bigger concerns is the concrete crushing. That’s gonna be very loud. Very noisy. It echoes in this valley. So any noise between the trucks and that crushing is gonna be a major concern,” said Massa.

Tomorrow at 9 a.m., Blue Earth county commissioners will meet at the historic court house in Mankato. They are scheduled to vote on this gravel pit. The public is invited to attend.

