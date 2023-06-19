Your Photos
Stacia Schnoor speaks out against domestic violence

Earlier this year an Elysian woman was killed. Today that woman’s mother is speaking out about domestic violence.
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Earlier this year an Elysian woman was killed. Today that woman’s mother is speaking out about domestic violence.

In June, Jason Lee Horner of Fairbault was arrested and charged with 2nd degree murder in Schnoor’s killing.

Schnoor and Horner were involved in a romantic relationship at the time of the killing, and today Schnoor’s mother, Stacia is speaking out about domestic violence.

“Get out. Don’t allow this to happen to your children. Don’t allow what happened to my daughter to happen to you. She left behind a beautiful son, a sister, nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, a mother, grandparents that lover her so much and just feel lost without her.”

Schnoor’s advocacy centers around the prosecution of offenders of domestic violence, as Horner was previously charged with felony domestic assault and threats, but all felony counts were dismissed, and Horner was convicted of a gross misdemeanor.

“You know our legislators and our lawmakers, our judges, our prosecutors, they need to stop being soft on crime. They need to stop allowing these habitual offenders to walk.”

CADA says that one out of every four women and one out of every six men will be the victim of domestic assault, and wants residents to know that resources are available to those in need of help.

“What we know locally is CADA serves around two-thousand people every single year from our local communities and so we know it’s very prevalent here unfortunately, but it is something that’s here and so we try to make sure that we’re here 24/7 providing services to folks to get them what they need.”

Jason Horner is due back in court on June 29.

If you or a loved one is impacted by domestic violence CADA’s 24 hour helpline 1-800-477-0466.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

