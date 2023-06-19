Your Photos
Summer is almost here

Emily Merz's Monday Forecast 6/19/23
By Emily Merz
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 6:17 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The first official day of summer is this Wednesday, but we will be feeling those summer conditions a few days early.

We saw some dreary conditions this weekend, bringing us some much needed rain. This week will be quite the opposite, with temperatures rising into the upper 80s and even reaching the 90s for many areas.

Air quality has improved significantly, so we can look forward to some clear blue skies for the next several days. Sunshine and warm temperatures make for great lake or pool conditions, but don’t forget your sunscreen!

Today, we can expect high temperatures in the upper 80s, with southeasterly winds around 5-10mph.

Tonight, lows in the mid 60s, with winds continuing from the southeast.

Our next rain/thunderstorm chance may be Thursday, lasting through the weekend, however the details are still uncertain. As always, the First Alert weather team will keep you updated!

