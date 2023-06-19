A summery first week of summer!

Get your shorts, shades and sunscreen ready to rock, because it is going to be a hot, dry week. There will be plenty of sunshine throughout the week, with little to no chance of rain and high temperatures ranging from the upper 80s to low 90s until at least Friday. Our next system will slowly ease in from the west, bringing scattered shower and thunderstorm chances to far western Minnesota on Wednesday. For the Mankato area and points eastward, there isn’t a significant chance of rain until at least Friday night, possibly Saturday. Some places could get measurable rain this weekend.

The rest of this afternoon will be sunny with high temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s. Tonight will be clear, with temps dropping into the mid to upper 60s by daybreak.

This Wednesday is the first day of summer, and the weather will play along nicely. With high pressure parked over the Great Lakes, our weather will be almost identical each day this week: Sunshine, high temps in the upper 80s to low 90s, and a tolerable dew point in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Our next system will bring scattered shower and thunderstorm chances to eastern South Dakota and far western Minnesota on Thursday. Shower and thunderstorm chances will gradually increase from west to east as we head into the weekend. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible in the Mankato area on Friday night, with a better chance of scattered thunderstorms over the weekend. It’s a little early to be specific, but some measurable rain is possible with this system. We will keep you posted on any potential rainfall. For those of you who may have outdoor plans this weekend, it doesn’t look like it’s going to be a washout. There should still be plenty of sunshine and dry time throughout the weekend.

