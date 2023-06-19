After a bit of a dreary weekend, we have plenty of sunshine on the way for the next few days.

Tomorrow, we can expect mostly blue skies as temperatures jump into the upper 80s and even into the 90s in some areas. These conditions will remain through Wednesday as high pressure moves into the area. This will be a great week to hit the lake or pool, just don’t forget your sunscreen!

Overnight lows will remain in the upper 60s for most of this week.

Air quality has improved drastically over the last few days, and we are almost back to normal. The sky should be much clearer this week than what we saw recently.

Our next rain chance may be Thursday, going into next weekend, but we are still a bit too far out to know the details. As always, your First Alert weather team will keep you updated!

