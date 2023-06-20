Air Race Classic under way

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Air Race Classic is under way on Wednesday.

The event features over 40 planes which are all piloted by women, including four Mankato Aviation Pilots.

The first stop was none other than The Mankato Regional Airport.

Two of the pilots had a chance to take time on land to chat about what it means to them.

“It’s a really great opportunity,” said Head Timer Megan Goecker. “It’s giving them a lot of experience flying across country, so it prepares them a lot better for their futures as commercial pilots, general aviation pilots.”

Another highlight of this event is that, for the first time several years, the women are taking part.

“And then, of course, we have our ladies that are participating in the race,” said Stop Chair Brandi Koch. “It’s been the first time in several years that we’ve had a team put together for that, so it’s another great thing for our program.”

The Air Race Classic ends on June 23.

