Andrew Burk named CEO for Mankato YMCA

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Family YMCA has welcomed a new CEO to the table.

Starting July 14, Andrew Burk will be CEO for the Mankato Y.

According to the Y, Burk says he looks forward to building on the work by former CEO, John Kind.

For the past two years, Burk worked as the Property & Safety Manager at the Mankato Y, as well as a leader in Youth Sports & Recreation.

He graduated from the University of Illinois with a B.A. in Speech Communications, and holds a Masters degree in Sports Management from MNSU.

Burk previously worked as an Executive Director for the Blue earth Nicollet County Human Society.

