Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Andrew Burk named CEO for Mankato YMCA

Starting July 14, Andrew Burk will be CEO for the Mankato Family YMCA. According to the Y, Burk...
Starting July 14, Andrew Burk will be CEO for the Mankato Family YMCA. According to the Y, Burk says he looks forward to building on the work by former CEO, John Kind.(Mankato Family YMCA)
By Maddie Paul
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Family YMCA has welcomed a new CEO to the table.

Starting July 14, Andrew Burk will be CEO for the Mankato Y.

According to the Y, Burk says he looks forward to building on the work by former CEO, John Kind.

For the past two years, Burk worked as the Property & Safety Manager at the Mankato Y, as well as a leader in Youth Sports & Recreation.

He graduated from the University of Illinois with a B.A. in Speech Communications, and holds a Masters degree in Sports Management from MNSU.

Burk previously worked as an Executive Director for the Blue earth Nicollet County Human Society.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Tim Walz signed nine bills into law today, as passed by the Minnesota Legislature.The...
Governor Walz signs nine bills into law today
Authorities say they found a female passenger with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to the...
Suspect charged with attempted murder upon BCA investigation following stabbing, chase in Mankato Tuesday
Four individuals were arrested after the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force requested...
Four arrested after short pursuit, authorities say led to seizure of fentanyl
First responders discovered 57-year old Douglas Pomplun on the floor of a barn.
Man fatally injured in Renville County barn accident
The Owatonna Police Department has arrested one person in connection to the homicide...
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Owatonna homicide

Latest News

There's a kind of hush all over the world, as the Clay County Fair announced Herman’s Hermits'...
Peter Noone of Herman’s Hermits, with guest, The Association, will return to Clay County Fair
The City of Ulm has advised that Center Street will be closed today. (Source: MGN)
Center Street in New Ulm temporarily closed
While most blooms are not harmful, bluish green algae blooms are harmful as they produce toxins...
Warm temperatures bring with it harmful algae blooms
Ricky Eugene Randall, 72, is set to go before a judge at 8:30 a.m. today. Randall is charged...
Man charged with child porn possession to make first court appearance