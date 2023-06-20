Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Bethany Lutheran Church dedicates new veterans monument

Bethany Lutheran College officially dedicated its military veteran’s monument Tuesday alongside its congregational and military communities.
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - After nearly four years of work, Bethany Lutheran College officially dedicated its military veteran’s monument Tuesday alongside its congregational and military communities.

Ground first broke on the memorial in 2019, and the monument represents the role of the Christian soldier and the different groups and beliefs that they represent.

The project was organized by the Evangelical Lutheran Synod, who says that the memorial is unique as it represents the individual soldier rather than military veterans as a group.

“It’s after all individuals in all different kinds of times and places who are called to bear arms for their country. And so it’s approaching them more as individuals rather than as just veterans,” said Rev. Edward Bryant.

The monument contains seven pillars representing the US military branches plus the US Merchant Marines, alongside statues of two soldiers holding golden bibles.

The statues were sculpted by Bethany’s own art professor Jason Jasperson, and the college says that the end result of the project shows the dedication and values of Bethany’s community.

“To have such a large turnout of people to come to come to it, and the music and the speakers with it, it was just a fantastic way to celebrate and acknowledge what we’ve been able to do and again to recognize veterans and their contributions to our society,” said Dr. Gene Pfeifer.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Tim Walz signed nine bills into law today, as passed by the Minnesota Legislature.The...
Governor Walz signs nine bills into law today
Authorities say they found a female passenger with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to the...
Suspect charged with attempted murder upon BCA investigation following stabbing, chase in Mankato Tuesday
Four individuals were arrested after the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force requested...
Four arrested after short pursuit, authorities say led to seizure of fentanyl
First responders discovered 57-year old Douglas Pomplun on the floor of a barn.
Man fatally injured in Renville County barn accident
The Owatonna Police Department has arrested one person in connection to the homicide...
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Owatonna homicide

Latest News

The Blue Earth County Board of Commissioners is holding off a vote on the proposed gravel pit...
Tabling of gravel pit decision makes residents uneasy
Gov. Walz Visits Madison Lake
Governor Walz highlights fishing investments in trip to southern MN
The two defendants, males ages 17 and 19, were arrested after Monday’s shooting outside the...
2nd person arrested in Milwaukee Juneteenth shooting that wounded 6, including alleged shooters
Owners who send their dogs to daycare, attend community dog events, visit dog parks, or...
Dog owners encouraged to talk to their vet about vaccinating their pet as canine influenza outbreak continues