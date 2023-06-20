Bethany Lutheran Church dedicates new veterans monument

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - After nearly four years of work, Bethany Lutheran College officially dedicated its military veteran’s monument Tuesday alongside its congregational and military communities.

Ground first broke on the memorial in 2019, and the monument represents the role of the Christian soldier and the different groups and beliefs that they represent.

The project was organized by the Evangelical Lutheran Synod, who says that the memorial is unique as it represents the individual soldier rather than military veterans as a group.

“It’s after all individuals in all different kinds of times and places who are called to bear arms for their country. And so it’s approaching them more as individuals rather than as just veterans,” said Rev. Edward Bryant.

The monument contains seven pillars representing the US military branches plus the US Merchant Marines, alongside statues of two soldiers holding golden bibles.

The statues were sculpted by Bethany’s own art professor Jason Jasperson, and the college says that the end result of the project shows the dedication and values of Bethany’s community.

“To have such a large turnout of people to come to come to it, and the music and the speakers with it, it was just a fantastic way to celebrate and acknowledge what we’ve been able to do and again to recognize veterans and their contributions to our society,” said Dr. Gene Pfeifer.

