A “carbon copy” forecast

Do I date myself when I say the next several days are going to be a carbon copy of today? For you Millennials and Gen Zers: Select today. Then on your keyboard, press CTRL+C, then go over to Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, and press CTRL+V. Aaand that’s the same thing. Warm, dry weather will continue through Friday, with scattered shower and thunderstorm chances increasing by the weekend. A couple of strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible this weekend, along with the potential for some much-needed rain. After the weekend, we will dry out, and temperatures will drop a bit as we head into next week.

The details:

The rest of this afternoon will be sunny and warm, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Tonight will be clear, with temps dropping into the mid-60s by daybreak.

High pressure over the Great Lakes will keep us warm and dry for the next several days. We are tracking a front over the Western Dakotas that will slowly move eastward over the next several days, making it to eastern South Dakota and western Minnesota by Thursday. As the front moves east, scattered shower and thunderstorm chances will come along with it.

As of right now, it looks as though scattered showers and thunderstorms will be likely across western/southwestern Minnesota (generally along and west of US Hwy 71) on Thursday, with chances moving east to Mankato and south-central Minnesota by late Friday or Friday night. Scattered thunderstorms will then move to and east of I-35 by Saturday into Sunday.

All storms will have the potential to produce dangerous cloud-to-ground lightning, but a few could also produce hail and strong straight-line wind gusts. We are also monitoring the potential for locally heavy rain. Some individual storms could produce a half inch or more of much needed-rain.

Stay tuned for updates, especially if you have outdoor plans this weekend. We are still several days away, and the timing could change a bit depending on how fast the front moves. The First Alert Weather Team will be monitoring everything closely and will have updates as we get closer.

