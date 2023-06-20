Your Photos
Children’s History Museum celebrates grand opening of butterfly exhibit

Today marks the grand opening of the Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota's butterfly exhibit, which kicks off Pollinator Week.
By Jackson Jirik
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Today marks the grand opening of the Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota, where their butterfly exhibit kicks off Pollinator Week, and folks will have the opportunity to come check out the cute little guys and have a date with them.

According to Tasha Oliver, the Children’s Museum’s Program Facilitator, the exhibit will display the entire life cycle of butterflies.

“So, here at Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota, what we do is the entire life cycle of the monarch inside our butterfly house,” explained Oliver. “So, when you come throughout the next couple of weeks, throughout the summer, you’ll see all stages of the monarch life cycle: from egg to larva, to caterpillar, to chrysalis and then adult butterflies.”

For those interested in DIY-ing their own butterfly garden there’s an opportunity for that as well.

“We do also have our pollinator pamphlet this year,” said Oliver. “That [has] all sorts of good information on nectar plants and host plants, and some tips on how to get your own butterfly garden started at home, so you can come on in and pick up one of these.”

And of course, for the kids, it’s all about the experience.

“No, the kids love it,” said Oliver, laughing. “They honestly are more interested in it. They want to get down into the dirt, they want them to crawl on them. Some get a little hesitant, but that’s kind of the best part of the house itself: that we get to teach that through that. We take the time to sit down with the toddlers, so we let the caterpillar crawl and let them watch it. It’s all a learning aspect here, we love to let the kids be involved, and this is for them, this place is for them. technically it’s a butterfly house for the kids.”

And for those people who are just kids at heart, if they enjoy the exhibit half as much as KEYC News Now reporter Jackson Jirik did, the exhibit will most likely be a fly-away hit!

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

