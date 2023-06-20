Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Drowning victim was more than 7 months pregnant, coroner says

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said emergency crews were called to the beach area...
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said emergency crews were called to the beach area of Robinson Lake for a report that two swimmers were struggling in the water.(Indiana DNR)
By Jazlynn Bebout and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOBART, Ind. (WPTA/Gray News) – Officials in Indiana have identified a drowning victim as a woman who was more than seven months pregnant.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office said 30-year-old Ladakh Farley drowned in Robinson Lake on Sunday afternoon.

The lake is about 40 miles southeast of Chicago.

The coroner said Farley was about 7 ½ months pregnant.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said emergency crews were called to the beach area of the lake for a report that two swimmers – a man and a woman – were struggling in the water.

A witness was able to rescue the man, but the woman went under the water and did not resurface. Her body was recovered from the lake at around 3 p.m.

Farley’s drowning death has been ruled an accident.

In a Facebook post, the Hobart Fire Department wrote, “We highly encourage anyone who wants to swim in open water or in a pool to wear a life vest.”

Copyright 2023 WPTA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Tim Walz signed nine bills into law today, as passed by the Minnesota Legislature.The...
Governor Walz signs nine bills into law today
Authorities say they found a female passenger with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to the...
Suspect charged with attempted murder upon BCA investigation following stabbing, chase in Mankato Tuesday
Four individuals were arrested after the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force requested...
Four arrested after short pursuit, authorities say led to seizure of fentanyl
First responders discovered 57-year old Douglas Pomplun on the floor of a barn.
Man fatally injured in Renville County barn accident
The Owatonna Police Department has arrested one person in connection to the homicide...
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Owatonna homicide

Latest News

Tropical Storm Bret formed in the central Atlantic Ocean on Monday, with forecasters saying it...
Tropical Storm Bret spins toward eastern Caribbean as forecasters warn of heavy rainfall
The judge issued a permanent injunction against the Arkansas law.
Judge blocks Arkansas ban on gender-affirming care for transgender minors
President Joe Biden speaks at the Lucy Evans Baylands Nature Interpretive Center and Preserve...
Biden discusses risks and promises of artificial intelligence with tech leaders in San Francisco
The two defendants, males ages 17 and 19, were arrested after Monday’s shooting outside the...
2nd person arrested in Milwaukee Juneteenth shooting that wounded 6, including alleged shooters
FILE - This undated photo provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's...
In race against clock, expanding fleet of ships searches for sub lost near Titanic wreck