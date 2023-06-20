Man charged with child porn possession to make first court appearance
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ULM Minn. (KEYC) - A man charged for allegedly being in possession of child pornography will make his first court appearance in brown county.
Ricky Eugene Randall, 72, is set to go before a judge at 8:30 a.m. today.
Randall is charged with five felony counts of possessing pornographic work involving a minor under the age of 14.
According to a criminal complaint, Randall had emailed himself several files including images of a minor performing sexual acts.
When asked by investigators about the files, Randall said he had “some pop up” when visiting other pornographic websites.
