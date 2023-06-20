More sunshine, warm temps

If you enjoyed how yesterday looked and felt, you’re in luck because today is almost identical.

Another day of sunshine is ahead, with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s and lower 90s across our region. Dew points in the lower 60s mean slight (but relatively comfortable) humidity, which paired with the abundant sunshine will lead to extremely summery conditions. Fitting, since tomorrow is the first official day of summer.

Winds today will be slightly breezier than yesterday, around 10-15mph coming from the southeast.

Although conditions will be great for lake or pool activities, please note that an Air Quality Alert will be in effect from Noon today until 9pm Thursday because of greater than normal ground ozone levels. Sensitive groups such as children or older adults, as well as people with asthma or other breathing conditions should limit their outdoor time if possible, especially in the early afternoon - the hottest part of the day.

We can expect a dry week for the most part. Western Minnesota may see a few showers and thunderstorms Wednesday, but we are expecting the majority of the active weather to remain mainly in the Dakotas. As we approach next weekend, rain and thunderstorm chances increase from the West to East, with our best chance being Saturday evening, as of now.

We may receive more measurable rain amounts this weekend than the previous weekend, but we don’t anticipate a full wash out. There should be plenty of dry and sunny moments as well.

The following week looks to be a bit cooler than this week, with temperatures in the lower 80s.

