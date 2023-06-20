MY Place celebrates new location on Wednesday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Youth (MY) Place welcomes the community to a groundbreaking ceremony tomorrow.

As part of a renovation and expansion project, MY Place and APX Constructions Group will hold a ceremony at its new location on 1315 Stadium Road in Mankato.

The celebration starts at 10 in the morning on June 21st.

MY Places says the new location will provide more offerings to over 200 area youth.

Anyone is welcome to come and celebrate the new home for MY Place.

