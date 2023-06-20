Your Photos
Open house for transportation program to be held in Mankato

The City of Mankato has invited residents to a new open house tomorrow, Wed., June 21, to go over future plans on transportation.
By Michael McShane
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Residents will be able to provide input about area multi model transportation projects.

The projects are all part of the Mankato/North Mankato Area Planning Organization’s 2024 to 2027 Transportation Improvement Program.

Residents can come and go during the duration of the open house at their lesuire.

The open house goes from 4-6 p.m. on the first floor of the Intergovernmental Center.

The public comment period closes Saturday, July 15.

