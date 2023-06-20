Your Photos
Peter Noone of Herman’s Hermits, with guest, The Association, will return to Clay County Fair

By Hal Senal
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SPENCER, Iowa (KEYC) - There’s a kind of hush all over the world, as the Clay County Fair announced that Herman’s Hermits lead singer Peter Noone, along with special guests The Association, will be taking the stage again.

The event, powered by SMU, will take place at The Clay County Fair on Mon., Sept. 11 at 7:30 p.m.

Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone has sold over 60 million records.

Noone achieved international fame as “Herman,” the frontman for legendary pop band Herman’s Hermits. A few of his hits include “I’m Into Something Good,” “Mrs. Brown, You’ve Got A Lovely Daughter,” “I’m Henry VIII, I Am,” “Silhouettes,” “Can’t You Hear My Heartbeat,” among many others.

Special guest band, The Association, was one of the biggest bands to come out of the 60′s, writing and performing such iconic hits “Cherish”, “Windy”, “Never My Love” and “Along Comes Mary”.

Tickets will go on sale Wed., June 21 at 10 a.m. General admission prices for stage-front seating are $33. For reserved Grandstand seat, the price is $28; General admission bleacher seating is $23.

Tickets will be available online, by phone at (515) 244-2771, or in person at the Events Center Box Office.

