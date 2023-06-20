Your Photos
Proposed gravel pit decision tabled

The Blue Earth County Board of Commissioners and the blue earth County Board of Comissioners decided to table the voting.(Nick Beck)
By Nick Beck
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - There is an update to a story on the proposed gravel pit in Rapidan

The Blue Earth County Board of Commissioners and the Blue Earth County Board of Comissioners decided to table the voting.

They’ll hold off until an environmental assessment worksheet can be completed

An EAW is a document provided by the Minnesota Environmental Quality Board, giving the public more information on the potential environmental impacts of the proposed mine.

With the vote tabled, a bureaucratic process will now ensue; the clock for the Board of Commissioners to decide yay or nay gets reset.

