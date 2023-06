MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - If you’re looking for a place to check out some pretty cool reptiles and amphibians, the Rad Zoo is the perfect place for you.

They are located at the outlet mall in Medford, Minnesota and features snakes, lizards, crocodilians, toads, frogs and salamanders. Their zoo is home to over 150 kinds of animals from all over the world.

