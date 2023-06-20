St. Peter celebrates Juneteenth with a play

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Juneteenth was celebrated today to acknowledge the fact that African Americans were not freed of slavery until 1865.

Juneteenth was written into law as a national day of observance in 2021, but it wasn’t until February 3, 2023 that Juneteenth became an official holiday in Minnesota.

Today’s play to celebrate Juneteenth at St. Peter High School called “Kumbaya.” The goal of the play is to intrigue and teach people about the importance of Juneteenth and why it is celebrated.

“I would just say the main thing is to remember that Although America gained its independence, you know almost a hundred years prior black people did not gain independence until 1865 on June 19th. And so that’s the most important thing to keep in our minds in terms of Juneteenth, but then also understanding that it was not until 2023 that it officially became a holiday and something that is to be celebrated,” said Destiny Owens.

The host partners that brought this play together are True Essential Consulting, the Juneteenth Foundation, and St. Peter area public schools.

