Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

St. Peter celebrates Juneteenth with a play

Today’s play to celebrate Juneteenth at St. Peter High School called “Kumbaya.” The goal of the play is to intrigue and teach people about the importance of Jun
By Kyla Jackson
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Juneteenth was celebrated today to acknowledge the fact that African Americans were not freed of slavery until 1865.

Juneteenth was written into law as a national day of observance in 2021, but it wasn’t until February 3, 2023 that Juneteenth became an official holiday in Minnesota.

Today’s play to celebrate Juneteenth at St. Peter High School called “Kumbaya.” The goal of the play is to intrigue and teach people about the importance of Juneteenth and why it is celebrated.

“I would just say the main thing is to remember that Although America gained its independence, you know almost a hundred years prior black people did not gain independence until 1865 on June 19th. And so that’s the most important thing to keep in our minds in terms of Juneteenth, but then also understanding that it was not until 2023 that it officially became a holiday and something that is to be celebrated,” said Destiny Owens.

The host partners that brought this play together are True Essential Consulting, the Juneteenth Foundation, and St. Peter area public schools.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Tim Walz signed nine bills into law today, as passed by the Minnesota Legislature.The...
Governor Walz signs nine bills into law today
Authorities say they found a female passenger with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to the...
Suspect charged with attempted murder upon BCA investigation following stabbing, chase in Mankato Tuesday
Four individuals were arrested after the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force requested...
Four arrested after short pursuit, authorities say led to seizure of fentanyl
FILE - Late last night the Minnesota House passed the amended bill in a 73 to 57 vote.
Amended legal marijuana bill passes Minnesota House
First responders discovered 57-year old Douglas Pomplun on the floor of a barn.
Man fatally injured in Renville County barn accident

Latest News

Several residents in the Rapidan area are fighting a plan to build a gravel pit near their...
Petition against proposed gravel pit in Rapidan
Earlier this year an Elysian woman was killed. Today that woman’s mother is speaking out about...
Stacia Schnoor speaks out against domestic violence
A rescue operation was underway deep in the waters of the Atlantic Ocean on Monday in search of...
Deep-sea craft carrying 5 people to Titanic wreckage reported missing, search underway
Mass shootings and violence killed and wounded people across the United States this weekend,...
Mass shootings and violence leave dead and injured across the US this weekend