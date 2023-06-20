Tabling of gravel pit decision makes residents uneasy

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth County Board of Commissioners is holding off a vote on the proposed gravel pit until an Environmental Assessment Worksheet can be completed.

An EAW is a document provided by the Minnesota Environmental Quality Board, giving the public more information on the potential environmental impacts of the proposed mine.

With the vote tabled, a bureaucratic process now ensues; the clock for the commissioners to decide yay or nay gets reset.

Still, after this vote, the public had the opportunity to voice their concerns.

“Numerous studies show that this type of mining dramatically decreases property values for miles around, values drop from 5% as far as reading miles away and as much as 35% within a half mile, my house is a quarter mile. So it could go from 400,000 down to 280,000 for property value. That’s a concern for all of us.”

“If you were to have this place 30 feet from your bedroom window, how would you like that? So it doesn’t matter if the actual gravel pit itself is a thousand feet away. I will still be hearing a hundred plus truck trips daily going right past my window plus the noise from the pit itself.”

A representative of the company spoke at the meeting as well, saying that in connection to this application, he believes close to 30 studies were performed by experts. He says it’s the most studied project he has ever seen.

“The factual record shows that these concerns aren’t born up by the facts and the studies. It’s a safe and good project.”

