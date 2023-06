MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For this week’s edition of Tuesday Tunes, in the studio is the Amy Manette Band!

The band has been together for 10 years, with some members coming and going. Their main genres are jazz and blues, but will sometimes throw in some contemporary music.

The band will be at the Twin Cities Jazz Festival coming up later this week.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.