Warm temperatures bring with it harmful algae blooms

By Michael McShane
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - When temperatures climb and the summer sun beats down, conditions are ripe for Minnesota lakes to produce algae blooms.

While most blooms are not harmful, bluish green algae blooms are harmful as they produce toxins that can make humans and animals sick when consumed.

They can be found everywhere in Minnesota, but thrive in warm, shallow, nutrient-rich lakes.

Officials say the best way to stay safe when out on the lake is making sure not to accidentally swallow water when swimming and to wash with fresh water afterwards.

Pets, especially dogs, are especially susceptible to harmful algae.

