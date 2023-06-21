DOC K-9 team wins ‘Top Dog’ honors at national competition

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Talk about a “Top dog!”

Canine Corrections Officer Cha Vang and his Labrador K-9 partner, Sammi, from Minnesota Correctional Facility (MCF) took home top honors at a national narcotics search competition hosted by the United States Police Canine Association (USPCA) this past spring.

The USPCA event was held on May 7-10 in Evansville, IN, where 64 canine teams from law enforcement agencies across the U.S. took part in the competition.

“I couldn’t have achieved this honor without the training and support of all our K-9 members at the DOC (Department of Corrections),” said Vang, who now joins a lengthy list of DOC K-9 teams with a history of top placement at local and national competitions. “I’m tremendously proud of my team and our proven legacy of success.”

During the first three months of 2023, Vang and Sammi performed nearly 200 narcotics searches.

DOC K9 teams are used daily as frontline detection for narcotics and are used for searching facilities, such as cells and living units, visiting rooms, and mailrooms.

Vang and Sammi scored a perfect score of 200 in two sectors of the national competition.

Canines are critiqued on their response, alertness, and location abilities, while their handlers are judged by their ability to control and direct the canine when narcotic odors are present.

Sammi was the department’s first single-purpose dog, focusing on narcotic searches.

Vang has worked for the agency as a Corrections Officer since 2006.

The two began working together in 2019.

