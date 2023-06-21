Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

DOC K-9 team wins ‘Top Dog’ honors at national competition

Canine Corrections Officer Cha Vang and his Labrador K-9 partner, Sammi, from MCF, took home...
Canine Corrections Officer Cha Vang and his Labrador K-9 partner, Sammi, from MCF, took home top honors at a national narcotics search competition hosted by the United States Police Canine Association (USPCA) this past spring.(MN DOC)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Talk about a “Top dog!”

Canine Corrections Officer Cha Vang and his Labrador K-9 partner, Sammi, from Minnesota Correctional Facility (MCF) took home top honors at a national narcotics search competition hosted by the United States Police Canine Association (USPCA) this past spring.

The USPCA event was held on May 7-10 in Evansville, IN, where 64 canine teams from law enforcement agencies across the U.S. took part in the competition.

“I couldn’t have achieved this honor without the training and support of all our K-9 members at the DOC (Department of Corrections),” said Vang, who now joins a lengthy list of DOC K-9 teams with a history of top placement at local and national competitions. “I’m tremendously proud of my team and our proven legacy of success.”

During the first three months of 2023, Vang and Sammi performed nearly 200 narcotics searches.

DOC K9 teams are used daily as frontline detection for narcotics and are used for searching facilities, such as cells and living units, visiting rooms, and mailrooms.

Vang and Sammi scored a perfect score of 200 in two sectors of the national competition.

Canines are critiqued on their response, alertness, and location abilities, while their handlers are judged by their ability to control and direct the canine when narcotic odors are present.

Sammi was the department’s first single-purpose dog, focusing on narcotic searches.

Vang has worked for the agency as a Corrections Officer since 2006.

The two began working together in 2019.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Tim Walz signed nine bills into law today, as passed by the Minnesota Legislature.The...
Governor Walz signs nine bills into law today
Authorities say they found a female passenger with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to the...
Suspect charged with attempted murder upon BCA investigation following stabbing, chase in Mankato Tuesday
Four individuals were arrested after the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force requested...
Four arrested after short pursuit, authorities say led to seizure of fentanyl
First responders discovered 57-year old Douglas Pomplun on the floor of a barn.
Man fatally injured in Renville County barn accident
The Owatonna Police Department has arrested one person in connection to the homicide...
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Owatonna homicide

Latest News

KEYC News Now at Noon VOD
MY Place expects the building to open up on September 1, just in time for kids starting the...
MY Place expected to open Sept. 1
Officers on scene of rural Duluth plane crash on June 21, 2023
Sheriff: 2 dead in rural Duluth plane crash
FILE - Greater Mankato Area United Way will be hosting what it hopes is a learning opportunity...
United Way outlines Mankato Transit System for service providers