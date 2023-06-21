Fatal crash on Highway 13 in New Richland
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A fatal crash has been reported, occurring on Highway 13 at mile post 17, south of Highway 30 in New Richland, Waseca County.
A semi was travelling north bound on Highway 13. A Dodge Ram was traveling south bound on Highway 13 when they collided on the south bound shoulder.
This fatal crash involved an unbelted/unrestrained occupant.
