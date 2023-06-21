Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Fatal crash on Highway 13 in New Richland

A semi was travelling north bound on Highway 13. A Dodge Ram was traveling south bound on...
A semi was travelling north bound on Highway 13. A Dodge Ram was traveling south bound on Highway 13 when they collided on the south bound shoulder.(Pixabay via MGN)
By Ali Reed
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A fatal crash has been reported, occurring on Highway 13 at mile post 17, south of Highway 30 in New Richland, Waseca County.

A semi was travelling north bound on Highway 13. A Dodge Ram was traveling south bound on Highway 13 when they collided on the south bound shoulder.

This fatal crash involved an unbelted/unrestrained occupant.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Tim Walz signed nine bills into law today, as passed by the Minnesota Legislature.The...
Governor Walz signs nine bills into law today
Authorities say they found a female passenger with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to the...
Suspect charged with attempted murder upon BCA investigation following stabbing, chase in Mankato Tuesday
Four individuals were arrested after the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force requested...
Four arrested after short pursuit, authorities say led to seizure of fentanyl
First responders discovered 57-year old Douglas Pomplun on the floor of a barn.
Man fatally injured in Renville County barn accident
The Owatonna Police Department has arrested one person in connection to the homicide...
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Owatonna homicide

Latest News

The Governor chose to highlight two key bills passed this spring meant to overhaul the state’s...
Governor Walz takes a fishing trip to Madison Lake, highlights investments
The fundraiser will kick off with an opening ceremony at noon at American Legion Post 518 in...
Mission 22′s 2 Wheels 2 Heal rides again
The organization partnered with Minnesota’s Chamber of Commerce for a fly-in to DC to meet with...
Greater Mankato Growth returns from advocacy trip in DC
MAPS decided not to exceed $110-million to seek a bond to help finance the district’s needs....
MAPS school board considers $110 million referendum
The Governor chose to highlight two key bills passed this spring meant to overhaul the state’s...
Governor Walz takes a fishing trip to Madison Lake, highlights investments