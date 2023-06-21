Governor Walz takes a fishing trip to Madison Lake, highlights investments

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - : For many Minnesotans, the middle of summer means cooling off on the lake... in fact Minnesota’s fishing industry alone is worth an estimated 4 and a half billion dollars.

Such an important industry requires upkeep and big investments from the state of Minnesota.

“Did you catch that?,” said a local child

“That guy did. We caught twenty fish,” said Governor Walz. “Caught a couple of walleye, we caught some great crappie, we caught a large mouth, and stripe bass, a sheephead, they’re around here too.”

Governor Tim Walz, DFL Senator Nick Frentz, and other Southern Minnesota leaders were all smiles as they talked about a successful fishing trip out on Madison Lake.

But outside of a few great catches, the trip to southern Minnesota was meant to highlight other things as well.

“The reason we came to Madison lake in the first place was kind of make the case that fishing in Minnesota is all across the state. It’s not just northern Minnesota,”

The Governor chose to highlight two key bills passed this spring meant to overhaul the state’s robust fishing industry: a 110 million dollar outdoor recreation bill, and infrastructure investments for the state’s hatcheries.

“We made a historic investment this legislative session into the DNR into our boat launch, into the fisheries into the DNR infrastructure, all the things necessary to keep this up.”

After spending a few hours out on the lake, Walz headed to a nearby hatchery to hear how millions of dollars in investments statewide will help with upkeep of those facilities.

“We know we need to do with what we have in many cases, but they have -- it is literally duct tape and bailing wire in many cases holding these things up and it is just too important for that... 80, 90 years old”

Andrew Scholten with the DNR explains that many of the facilities are outdated and in desperate need of an upgrade, something the Governor’s bill will help accomplish

“This building specifically was never designed to be an actual fish hatchery, so there’s about any improvement you can think of in terms of building an actual fish hatchery. It’s a big state with a lot of resources and some of the resources because of that you know they get neglected a little bit because there is so many,” said Scholten.

“Well it’s coming now,” said Walz.

