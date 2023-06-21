Your Photos
Greater Mankato Growth returns from advocacy trip in DC

The organization partnered with Minnesota’s Chamber of Commerce for a fly-in to DC to meet with the United States Chamber of Commerce.
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Greater Mankato Growth has returned from a advocacy trip to Washington DC. The organization partnered with Minnesota’s Chamber of Commerce for a fly-in to DC to meet with the United States Chamber of Commerce.

The groups discussed topics from immigrant employment to federal grant funding, and Greater Mankato Growth says that it was a unique opportunity to have a place at the discussion table at both the state and federal levels.

”Greater Mankato is a regional hub for the state of Minnesota, so it’s really important that we’re at the table for important discussions at the federal level, as well as building relationships and how we can share the story of what’s happening in our region with our businesses, organizations and key issues and priorities,” said GMG President, Jessica Beyer.

GMG’s meetings included Minnesota federal lawmakers such as Senator Amy Klobuchar and Representative Brad Finstad.

