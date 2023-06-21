Your Photos
Habitat for Humanity of Martin-Faribault Counties holds open house for newest addition

The Habitat for Humanity of Martin-Faribault Counties is raising the roof with the celebration of a newly-built home!(Habitat for Humanity of Martin and Faribault Counties (custom credit) | Habitat for Humanity of Martin and Faribault Counties)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: Jun. 21, 2023 at 1:58 PM CDT
BLUE EARTH, Minn. (KEYC) - Habitat for Humanity will be raising the roof, next week!

An open house celebration comes after the recent completion of a new home built by Habitat for Humanity of Martin-Faribault Counties.

The main event will be held on Tues., June 27, from 5 p.m.-7 p.m., with a dedication held midway at 6 p.m.

The new home is at 419 E. 2nd Street in Blue Earth.

Refreshments will be served.

