Habitat for Humanity of Martin-Faribault Counties holds open house for newest addition

BLUE EARTH, Minn. (KEYC) - Habitat for Humanity will be raising the roof, next week!

An open house celebration comes after the recent completion of a new home built by Habitat for Humanity of Martin-Faribault Counties.

The main event will be held on Tues., June 27, from 5 p.m.-7 p.m., with a dedication held midway at 6 p.m.

The new home is at 419 E. 2nd Street in Blue Earth.

Refreshments will be served.

