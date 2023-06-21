Hot temperatures continue

The first day of Summer is bringing warm and dry weather with it. For the next few days, temperatures will remain in the upper-80s and lower-90s, similar to the past week. Looking into Friday evening and this weekend, we will finally be getting our first good rain chance that will get rid of much of the dry conditions across the area. Next week, temperatures will be much cooler with even more rain chances to come.

Today, highs will linger in the upper-80s and low-90s with clear and sunny skies. Overnight lows will dip down into the upper-60s. Similar conditions will be expected Thursday with sunny skies and high temperatures reaching the upper-80s and low-90s once again. Into the evening, low temperatures will stay in the upper-60s with a chance of some scattered showers.

Friday will also see highs in the upper-80s and low-90s until evening scattered thunderstorms move across the area. Rain chances will continue into Saturday morning with a chance of severe thunderstorms later in the day. Details are still uncertain so look out for updates on the KEYC Weather app.

Next week, temperatures will be much cooler with highs in the low and mid 80s. More chances of rain will be expected towards the middle of the week.

