Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Hot temperatures continue

The heat will stick around until this weekend when rain chances return
KEYC First Alert Weather
KEYC First Alert Weather(KEYC News Now)
By Emily Merz
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The first day of Summer is bringing warm and dry weather with it. For the next few days, temperatures will remain in the upper-80s and lower-90s, similar to the past week. Looking into Friday evening and this weekend, we will finally be getting our first good rain chance that will get rid of much of the dry conditions across the area. Next week, temperatures will be much cooler with even more rain chances to come.

Today, highs will linger in the upper-80s and low-90s with clear and sunny skies. Overnight lows will dip down into the upper-60s. Similar conditions will be expected Thursday with sunny skies and high temperatures reaching the upper-80s and low-90s once again. Into the evening, low temperatures will stay in the upper-60s with a chance of some scattered showers.

Friday will also see highs in the upper-80s and low-90s until evening scattered thunderstorms move across the area. Rain chances will continue into Saturday morning with a chance of severe thunderstorms later in the day. Details are still uncertain so look out for updates on the KEYC Weather app.

Next week, temperatures will be much cooler with highs in the low and mid 80s. More chances of rain will be expected towards the middle of the week.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Tim Walz signed nine bills into law today, as passed by the Minnesota Legislature.The...
Governor Walz signs nine bills into law today
Authorities say they found a female passenger with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to the...
Suspect charged with attempted murder upon BCA investigation following stabbing, chase in Mankato Tuesday
Four individuals were arrested after the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force requested...
Four arrested after short pursuit, authorities say led to seizure of fentanyl
First responders discovered 57-year old Douglas Pomplun on the floor of a barn.
Man fatally injured in Renville County barn accident
The Owatonna Police Department has arrested one person in connection to the homicide...
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Owatonna homicide

Latest News

Emily Merz's Wednesday Morning Forecast 6/21/23
Summer is officially here!
Emily Merz's Wednesday Morning Forecast 6/21/23
Emily Merz's Wednesday Morning Forecast 6/21/23
KEYC Weather
A “carbon copy” forecast
KEYC Weather
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Tuesday 6pm Weathercast