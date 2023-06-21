Your Photos
How to maintain your boat over the summer

Boats get a lot of use in the Land of 10-Thousand Lakes, so we went to the experts at The Craft in Cleveland with some tips for making sure it lasts for summers
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With it being the first day of summer, it’s a good time to offer some reminders about how to maintain your boat over the summer months.

Boats get a lot of use in the Land of 10-Thousand Lakes, so we went to the experts at The Craft in Cleveland with some tips for making sure it lasts for summers yet to come.

The Craft is located at 24236 Scotch Lake Road in Cleveland. You can also find them on Facebook.

