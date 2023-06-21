Your Photos
Kato Karate’s owner starts anti-bullying podcast

Kato Karate owner Tim Flynn’s Breaking Bullying podcast aims to be a valuable resource for those being bullied. The inspiring stories of perseverance shared on the podcast are unique because of how raw and honest discussions during the show are.(KEYC News Now)
By Hal Senal
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Everyone has a bullying story -- and the harm caused by it can last a lifetime.

Bullying can cause low self-esteem, depression, and even suicide.

That’s where Tim Flynn, owner of Kato Karate, a Martial Arts Training Center, comes in.

Flynn’s Breaking Bullying podcast aims to be a valuable tool for those being bullied.

The Kato Karate owner’s Karate Chop Bullying seminars have also been growing in popularity, as he travels across the country, spreading anti-bullying messages.

The podcast also offers lessons on self-discipline, life skills, and self-confidence to kids of all ages.

According to a release, Flynn’s methods may remind many of those used by the iconic fictional character, Mr. Miyagi, in the 1984 film, “Karate Kid” and, more recently, “Cobra Kai.”

While Flynn himself was bullied throughout school, he eventually persevered, vowing to help others with their own bullying experiences.

Flynn himself is a Sixth-Degree Black Belt, and the 2000 Minnesota State AAU Tae Kwon Do Gold Medalist in Sparring.

The stories shared during Flynn’s podcast are considered by many to be unique because of the raw, authentic discussions featured during the show.

With the proper guidance and support, many guests have found personal and professional success.

Flynn urges the public not to ignore bullying and learn how to recognize bullying when they see it happening.

For those interested in combatting bullying, visit Breaking Bullying.

