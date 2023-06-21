Keep an eye out for turtles crossing the road

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With this time of year being when female turtles are looking for nesting spots, this means more turtles crossing roads, leading to a high level of turtle mortality.

Lisa Gelvin-Innvaer from the DNR asks people to do their best to slow down and keep an eye out for turtles on the road.

For more information, you can check out the Minnesota DNR’s website.

