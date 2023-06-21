MAPS school board considers $110 million referendum

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - MAPS decided not to exceed $110-million to seek a bond to help finance the district’s needs. The total amount hasn’t been finalized yet because, in the meantime, MAPS must fulfill a state law and create a Review and Comment.

This means the district will develop a list of proposed projects, explain why we need them, and research how it will be supported through enrollment and the budget.

The Minnesota Department of Education must approve that paperwork before MAPS can narrow down the scope of the projects and how much it’ll cost.

But, for now, the MAPS school board has an idea on how to address facility needs across the district:

One major project is building secure, single entrances for all Mankato public schools.

Other priority projects include building the early learning center and modernizing Mankato West high school- such as fixing its cafeteria, swimming pool, and other basic structures.

PP: “These needs have been with us for many, many years. It’s a big decision to be going to taxpayers to ask them to fund a bond referendum. And so I know that our board will be continuing to do their homework about what the right amount is and what those priority needs are for our school district,” said Superintendent Paul Peterson.

The last time Mankato saw a bond referendum was back in 2013-- which led to the creation of Prairie Winds middle school, as well as renovations for Mankato East, Dakota Meadows, and Garfield Elementary.

And this fall, this new referendum could be on the ballot for Mankato voters:

The city will be able to vote on the referendum on Nov. 7.

The MAPS school board plans to vote on the referendum costs and proposed projects by August.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.