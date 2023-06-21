Medical Assistance and Minnesota Care renewal forms arrival available online

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesotans with Medical Assistance and MinnesotaCare are now able to look up the month they can expect their health insurance renewal forms to arrive in the mail.

People can look up their renewal month at mn.gov/dhs/renewmycoverage/.

To use the lookup, people must enter the case number printed on their notices or premium bills and the member number listed on their Minnesota Health Care Program card. If a person doesn’t know their case or member number, they can call their county or Tribal worker.

When the forms arrive, it’s essential to complete and return them promptly with any necessary documentation. If people who are eligible don’t return the forms, they may lose their health insurance. Keeping health insurance makes it easier to get health care and avoids making health disparities worse.

“It’s so important for people to be ready to take action when their renewal forms arrive in the mail,” said Human Services Commissioner Jodi Harpstead. “The renewal lookup lets them know when to watch their mail so they can do everything possible to keep their health insurance.”

The timing of a person’s Medical Assistance renewal is based on the month they first got insurance. If someone became eligible in August 2019, their renewal month is August, and they can expect forms to arrive in the mail in June.

People with MinnesotaCare can expect to receive their renewal forms by November.

One in four Minnesotans has insurance through Medical Assistance or MinnesotaCare. State, county and Tribal workers will be checking eligibility for 1.5 million people in monthly batches through May 2024.

DHS has implemented user-friendly ways to reach people about their renewals, including text messages reminding people to watch their mail and submit forms on time. Individuals can also complete the renewal process by submitting documents online or over the phone.

Find out more about renewals at https://mn.gov/dhs/renewmycoverage/

