Mission 22′s 2 Wheels 2 Heal rides again

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota for Mission 22 will take off from Mankato for the third annual 2 Wheels 2 Heal ride this Saturday.

Mission 22 is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to ending veteran suicide with programs and activities.

The fundraiser will kick off with an opening ceremony at noon at American Legion Post 518 in North Mankato, before registered bikers take off on the 120 mile ride to three other American Legion Posts.

The ride will return at around 6 p.m. Minnesota for Mission 22 says that the fundraiser is done annually worldwide, and that Mankato’s ride has continued to grow over it’s first three years of operation.

”The first year we raised just over 24-thousand dollars for Mission 22, last year just over 27-thousand so our goal is hopefully 30-thousand this year. That will go directly to Mission 22 to support the programs that they provide absolutely free for veterans.”

Registration for the ride begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

