Mountain Iron man seriously hurt in motorcycle crash

Image shows an ambulance.
Image shows an ambulance.(MGN)
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
EVELETH, MN -- A Mountain Iron man was seriously hurt during a motorcycle crash Tuesday night.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the 41-year-old was riding north on Hwy. 53, north of Hwy. 37, in Eveleth around 10:45 p.m.

Authorities say that’s when the rider lost control and “laid the bike down.”

He was treated for life threatening injuries. There was no immediate update on his condition as of Wednesday morning.

Authorities have not identified the rider, but according to the State Patrol, they plan to share more information at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

