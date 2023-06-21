Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Murder suspect back in Iowa

A man at the center of a nationwide manhunt, accused of killing his ex-girlfriend in Eldora, is back in Iowa.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:01 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELDORA, Iowa (KCRG) - A man at the center of a nationwide manhunt, accused of killing his ex-girlfriend in Eldora, is back in Iowa.

Nathan Bar is charged with first degree murder.

Police say he arrived at the Hardin County jail on Sunday. He’s being held without bond.

Bahr is accused of shooting and killing Desiree Folsom.

She was found dead on May 26 at a home in the 14 hundred block of 17th Avenue. Bahr and Folsom have two children.

Police arrested Bahr in Arizona.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Tim Walz signed nine bills into law today, as passed by the Minnesota Legislature.The...
Governor Walz signs nine bills into law today
Authorities say they found a female passenger with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to the...
Suspect charged with attempted murder upon BCA investigation following stabbing, chase in Mankato Tuesday
Four individuals were arrested after the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force requested...
Four arrested after short pursuit, authorities say led to seizure of fentanyl
First responders discovered 57-year old Douglas Pomplun on the floor of a barn.
Man fatally injured in Renville County barn accident
The Owatonna Police Department has arrested one person in connection to the homicide...
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Owatonna homicide

Latest News

Officers on scene of rural Duluth plane crash on June 21, 2023
Sheriff: 2 dead in rural Duluth plane crash
FILE - Greater Mankato Area United Way will be hosting what it hopes is a learning opportunity...
United Way outlines Mankato Transit System for service providers
Image shows an ambulance.
Mountain Iron man seriously hurt in motorcycle crash
Kato Karate owner Tim Flynn’s Breaking Bullying podcast aims to be a valuable resource for...
Kato Karate’s owner starts anti-bullying podcast