MY Place expected to open Sept. 1

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Youth (MY) Place construction continues as staff officially breaks ground at its new location this morning.

MY Place expects the building to open up on Sept. 1, just in time for kids starting the school year.

Construction is still under way inside.

Plus, there will be an added space, right on the groundbreaking site, that will become a new gym.

It’s expected to be completed by mid-November.

MY Place says the new location will provide more offerings to over 200 area youth.

