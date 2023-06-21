Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

MY Place expected to open Sept. 1

MY Place expects the building to open up on September 1, just in time for kids starting the...
MY Place expects the building to open up on September 1, just in time for kids starting the school year.(KEYC News Now)
By Maddie Paul
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Youth (MY) Place construction continues as staff officially breaks ground at its new location this morning.

MY Place expects the building to open up on Sept. 1, just in time for kids starting the school year.

Construction is still under way inside.

Plus, there will be an added space, right on the groundbreaking site, that will become a new gym.

It’s expected to be completed by mid-November.

MY Place says the new location will provide more offerings to over 200 area youth.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Tim Walz signed nine bills into law today, as passed by the Minnesota Legislature.The...
Governor Walz signs nine bills into law today
Authorities say they found a female passenger with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to the...
Suspect charged with attempted murder upon BCA investigation following stabbing, chase in Mankato Tuesday
Four individuals were arrested after the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force requested...
Four arrested after short pursuit, authorities say led to seizure of fentanyl
First responders discovered 57-year old Douglas Pomplun on the floor of a barn.
Man fatally injured in Renville County barn accident
The Owatonna Police Department has arrested one person in connection to the homicide...
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Owatonna homicide

Latest News

KEYC News Now at Noon VOD
Canine Corrections Officer Cha Vang and his Labrador K-9 partner, Sammi, from MCF, took home...
DOC K-9 team wins ‘Top Dog’ honors at national competition
Officers on scene of rural Duluth plane crash on June 21, 2023
Sheriff: 2 dead in rural Duluth plane crash
FILE - Greater Mankato Area United Way will be hosting what it hopes is a learning opportunity...
United Way outlines Mankato Transit System for service providers