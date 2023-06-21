Remembering Sahra Gesaade, UMR student killed in car crash

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Thousands are mourning the loss of five young women that were killed in a car crash Friday in Minneapolis. Among the five, Sahra Gesaade, a 20-year-old student at the University of Minnesota Rochester.

“She was really active in our community, not only in Bloomington where she grew up and where she was born, but also when she came to Rochester. She was doing the same work as she was doing at home,” former mentor Salah Mohamed explained.

Mohamed mentored Gesaade at the Abu Huraira Islamic Center and worked alongside her in the Muslim Student Association.

“Sahra Gesaade was a wonderful young lady who was really a leader in our community, at UMR, and as well within our mosques in Rochester,” Mohamed added.

Gesaade was active within her religion and academics, but with a lot on her plate, she always found ways to give back.

“We understood the load she was going through with her studies but yet she had the time to give back and teach people about her faith,” Mohamed said.

On Monday, thousands from all over Minnesota gathered in Bloomington to say farewell to their sisters. Mohamed explained Islam teaches that when one person within their community hurts, everyone feels the pain.

Thousands gather to say goodbye to their sisters. (MGN)

“They were an example for the community and inspiring future leaders. They had a lot of future ahead of them, it was cut short,” Mohamed stated.

Friends of Gesaade describe her as the most caring and friendly person, always making sure she was honest and helpful to her classmates. As her mentor, Mohamed said she showcased a perfect example of what a great Muslim woman should be.

Mohamed explained Islam has taught them to be patient during this heavy time as they wait for justice.

Related Stories 4 women, 1 girl killed in Minneapolis crash after they were hit by a driver who was evading police Five people were killed when a driver ran a red light while fleeing Minneapolis police, authorities say. Son of former State Rep. John Thompson arrested on suspicion of murder Derrick Thompson, 27, is now being held in the Hennepin County Jail on two charges of murder in connection to a car accident that killed five young women in Minneapolis Friday night.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.