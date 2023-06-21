Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Remembering Sahra Gesaade, UMR student killed in car crash

Remembering Sahra Gesaade, Rochester woman killed in car crash.
Remembering Sahra Gesaade, Rochester woman killed in car crash.(MGN)
By Olivia Prondzinski
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Thousands are mourning the loss of five young women that were killed in a car crash Friday in Minneapolis. Among the five, Sahra Gesaade, a 20-year-old student at the University of Minnesota Rochester.

“She was really active in our community, not only in Bloomington where she grew up and where she was born, but also when she came to Rochester. She was doing the same work as she was doing at home,” former mentor Salah Mohamed explained.

Mohamed mentored Gesaade at the Abu Huraira Islamic Center and worked alongside her in the Muslim Student Association.

“Sahra Gesaade was a wonderful young lady who was really a leader in our community, at UMR, and as well within our mosques in Rochester,” Mohamed added.

Gesaade was active within her religion and academics, but with a lot on her plate, she always found ways to give back.

“We understood the load she was going through with her studies but yet she had the time to give back and teach people about her faith,” Mohamed said.

On Monday, thousands from all over Minnesota gathered in Bloomington to say farewell to their sisters. Mohamed explained Islam teaches that when one person within their community hurts, everyone feels the pain.

Thousands gather to say goodbye to their sisters.
Thousands gather to say goodbye to their sisters.(MGN)

“They were an example for the community and inspiring future leaders. They had a lot of future ahead of them, it was cut short,” Mohamed stated.

Friends of Gesaade describe her as the most caring and friendly person, always making sure she was honest and helpful to her classmates. As her mentor, Mohamed said she showcased a perfect example of what a great Muslim woman should be.

Mohamed explained Islam has taught them to be patient during this heavy time as they wait for justice.

Related Stories
4 women, 1 girl killed in Minneapolis crash after they were hit by a driver who was evading police

Five people were killed when a driver ran a red light while fleeing Minneapolis police, authorities say.

Police lights generic
Son of former State Rep. John Thompson arrested on suspicion of murder

Derrick Thompson, 27, is now being held in the Hennepin County Jail on two charges of murder in connection to a car accident that killed five young women in Minneapolis Friday night.

Minneapolis

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Tim Walz signed nine bills into law today, as passed by the Minnesota Legislature.The...
Governor Walz signs nine bills into law today
Authorities say they found a female passenger with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to the...
Suspect charged with attempted murder upon BCA investigation following stabbing, chase in Mankato Tuesday
Four individuals were arrested after the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force requested...
Four arrested after short pursuit, authorities say led to seizure of fentanyl
First responders discovered 57-year old Douglas Pomplun on the floor of a barn.
Man fatally injured in Renville County barn accident
The Owatonna Police Department has arrested one person in connection to the homicide...
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Owatonna homicide

Latest News

Kato Karate owner Tim Flynn’s Breaking Bullying podcast aims to be a valuable resource for...
Kato Karate’s owner starts anti-bullying podcast
Local construction firm Rice Companies will present Greater Mankato Area United Way with a...
United Way to receive donation at Rice Companies’ ribbon cutting
United Way to receive donation at Rice Companies’ ribbon cutting
Emily Merz's Wednesday Morning Forecast 6/21/23
Emily Merz's Wednesday Morning Forecast 6/21/23
According to a letter filed in U.S. District Court in Delaware, Hunter Biden has been charged...
What to know about Hunter Biden’s plea deal in federal tax and gun case