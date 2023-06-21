Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

South Central College to host community open houses

South Central College (SCC) will host Community Open Houses Monday, June 26 at SCC’s North...
South Central College (SCC) will host Community Open Houses Monday, June 26 at SCC’s North Mankato Campus (1920 Lee Boulevard) and Wednesday, June 28 at the college’s Faribault Campus (1225 Third Street SW).
By Ali Reed
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - South Central College (SCC) will host Community Open Houses Monday, June 26 at SCC’s North Mankato Campus (1920 Lee Boulevard) and Wednesday, June 28 at the college’s Faribault Campus (1225 Third Street SW).  Both events will be held from 3:30 – 6:30 p.m.

The Community Open Houses are open to the general public with refreshments and tours on the hour. The first 100 people will also receive SCC metal water bottles, with drawings for other prizes as well. The event will also provide an opportunity to learn about the various services offered to students that support their success.

“SCC is proud to be South Central Minnesota’s hometown college,” said Judy Endres, SCC Vice President of Student Affairs. “Whether you have never visited South Central College, it’s been a while or you just visited recently, we encourage you to stop by to see the campuses and learn about our college.”

South Central College’s Community Open Houses are part of Minnesota State Week, celebrated by the 26 state colleges and seven state universities throughout Minnesota.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Tim Walz signed nine bills into law today, as passed by the Minnesota Legislature.The...
Governor Walz signs nine bills into law today
Authorities say they found a female passenger with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to the...
Suspect charged with attempted murder upon BCA investigation following stabbing, chase in Mankato Tuesday
Four individuals were arrested after the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force requested...
Four arrested after short pursuit, authorities say led to seizure of fentanyl
First responders discovered 57-year old Douglas Pomplun on the floor of a barn.
Man fatally injured in Renville County barn accident
The Owatonna Police Department has arrested one person in connection to the homicide...
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Owatonna homicide

Latest News

KEYC News Now at 5 VOD
To use the lookup, people must enter the case number printed on their notices or premium bills...
Medical Assistance and Minnesota Care renewal forms arrival available online
The Habitat for Humanity of Martin-Faribault Counties is raising the roof with the celebration...
Habitat for Humanity of Martin-Faribault Counties holds open house for newest addition
Canine Corrections Officer Cha Vang and his Labrador K-9 partner, Sammi, from MCF, took home...
MNDOC K-9 team wins ‘Top Dog’ honors at national competition