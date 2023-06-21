South Central College to host community open houses

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - South Central College (SCC) will host Community Open Houses Monday, June 26 at SCC’s North Mankato Campus (1920 Lee Boulevard) and Wednesday, June 28 at the college’s Faribault Campus (1225 Third Street SW). Both events will be held from 3:30 – 6:30 p.m.

The Community Open Houses are open to the general public with refreshments and tours on the hour. The first 100 people will also receive SCC metal water bottles, with drawings for other prizes as well. The event will also provide an opportunity to learn about the various services offered to students that support their success.

“SCC is proud to be South Central Minnesota’s hometown college,” said Judy Endres, SCC Vice President of Student Affairs. “Whether you have never visited South Central College, it’s been a while or you just visited recently, we encourage you to stop by to see the campuses and learn about our college.”

South Central College’s Community Open Houses are part of Minnesota State Week, celebrated by the 26 state colleges and seven state universities throughout Minnesota.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.