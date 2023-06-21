Summer is officially here!

Today marks the start of the summer season, however it has been feeling like summer for several days.

We will have very similar conditions today as what we saw/felt the last two days, with temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s as well as plenty of sunshine.

Although the beautiful weather is great, many people are hoping for rain. The good news is, we should be receiving measurable rain over the next several days. Thunderstorms are currently in the Dakotas, and we can expect that same system to make its way towards us by tomorrow evening.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected to move in tomorrow in the late afternoon, lasting through the evening and into the upcoming weekend. Saturday, we may see some severe weather, but the details are not yet certain. Download the KEYC Weather app to stay updated!

