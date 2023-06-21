United Way outlines Mankato Transit System for service providers

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Greater Mankato Area United Way will be hosting what it hopes is a learning opportunity for local community organizations to learn about the Mankato Transit System

On Mon., June 26, United Way will be partnering with the Mankato Transit System to offer an informational session.

Also included in the event are opportunities to get onboard, ride on the city bus, and ask questions.

Registration is open to local service providers who regularly direct individuals to the transit system for transportation.

The event will run from 10 a.m.-11 a.m., at the Mankato Public Safety Center.

This event is not open to the public.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.