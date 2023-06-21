United Way to receive donation at Rice Companies’ ribbon cutting

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A local business will celebrate its ribbon cutting ceremony by giving back to the community.

Local construction firm Rice Companies will present Greater Mankato Area United Way with a donation of $5,000 at its grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony today.

Rice Companies’ new location is at 2531 North Victory Drive in Mankato.

The ribbon cutting ceremony takes place at 3 p.m. followed by an open house with food, drinks and office tours.

The event runs until 6 p.m.

