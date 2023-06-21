Vetter signs contract to play for pro club in Portugal

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Jenny Vetter, one of the greatest talents to come out of the Minnesota State women’s soccer program, signed a professional Tier 1 contract with the Racing Power Football Club in Portugal.

The Mankato native’s opportunity to play in Liga BPI, the top-tier women’s association football league in Portugal, comes after Vetter joined Houston Dash for preseason training camp back in February.

Vetter will become just the third Mankato United player to play professionally, joining Annie Williams and Maggie Smither.

Vetter finished her college career at MSU top-3 in career goals with 57 and points with 132, including 24 game winners.

The striker is expected to report to Racing Power FC in July.

