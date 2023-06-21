Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Vetter signs contract to play for pro club in Portugal

The striker is expected to report to Racing Power FC in July.
By Mary Rominger
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Jenny Vetter, one of the greatest talents to come out of the Minnesota State women’s soccer program, signed a professional Tier 1 contract with the Racing Power Football Club in Portugal.

The Mankato native’s opportunity to play in Liga BPI, the top-tier women’s association football league in Portugal, comes after Vetter joined Houston Dash for preseason training camp back in February.

Vetter will become just the third Mankato United player to play professionally, joining Annie Williams and Maggie Smither.

Vetter finished her college career at MSU top-3 in career goals with 57 and points with 132, including 24 game winners.

The striker is expected to report to Racing Power FC in July.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Tim Walz signed nine bills into law today, as passed by the Minnesota Legislature.The...
Governor Walz signs nine bills into law today
Authorities say they found a female passenger with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to the...
Suspect charged with attempted murder upon BCA investigation following stabbing, chase in Mankato Tuesday
Four individuals were arrested after the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force requested...
Four arrested after short pursuit, authorities say led to seizure of fentanyl
First responders discovered 57-year old Douglas Pomplun on the floor of a barn.
Man fatally injured in Renville County barn accident
The Owatonna Police Department has arrested one person in connection to the homicide...
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Owatonna homicide

Latest News

The Mavericks are fresh off another successful season.
MSU track and field staying busy this summer
Trojans top Mahtomedi to bring home first ever state championship.
PHOTOS: New Prague baseball captures AAA title
Multiple players coming up through the program have gone on to play professional soccer.
Mankato United reflects on five years of WPSL action
Mankato United SC is down to its final four games of its summer schedule.
Mankato United drops Father’s Day tilt to MapleBrook Fury, 1-0 loss