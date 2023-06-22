15-year-old St. Peter athlete stabbed, hospitalized

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - A 15-year-old St Peter athlete remains hospitalized after being stabbed in a park last week.

St Peter police say that the teenage boy was stabbed with a knife last Friday.

Police didn’t name the park.

According to the family’s GoFundMe, the 15-year-old victim was air lifted from St Peter to St Mary’s in Rochester.

They say his lung collapsed and he went through exploratory surgery to make sure no other organs were damaged.

Police told KEYC that one suspect was arrested, but the case is still under active investigation.

