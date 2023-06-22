Your Photos
15-year-old St. Peter athlete stabbed, hospitalized

A 15-year-old St Peter athlete remains hospitalized after being stabbed in a park last week.
By Maddie Paul
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - A 15-year-old St Peter athlete remains hospitalized after being stabbed in a park last week.

St Peter police say that the teenage boy was stabbed with a knife last Friday.

Police didn’t name the park.

According to the family’s GoFundMe, the 15-year-old victim was air lifted from St Peter to St Mary’s in Rochester.

They say his lung collapsed and he went through exploratory surgery to make sure no other organs were damaged.

Police told KEYC that one suspect was arrested, but the case is still under active investigation.

