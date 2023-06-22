Air quality alert extended through Friday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - An air quality alert for east central and southeastern Minn. remains in effect from noon on Thursday, June 22, through 9 p.m. on Friday, June 23. The affected area includes east central and southeastern Minn., and the tribal nation of Prairie Island.

Ground-level ozone is expected to be high during the afternoon hours on Thursday and Friday across east-central and southeastern Minn. Mostly sunny skies, warm temperatures, and low humidity will create an environment favorable for two types of pollutants (Volatile Organic Compounds and Nitrogen Oxides) to react in the air to produce ground-level ozone. These pollutants will be transported by southerly winds from the Chicago area, northeast Iowa, and southeast Minn. Ozone will be highest during the afternoon and early evening hours when sunshine is most abundant, and temperatures are highest. Ozone will be low in the morning, late evening, and overnight. A low pressure system will arrive over the weekend to bring an end to the high ozone concentrations.

Ozone levels are expected to reach the orange air quality index (AQI) category, a level considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, across central and southern Minn. The alert area includes the Twin Cities, Albert Lea, Rochester, Hinckley, St. Cloud, Mankato, Winona, and the tribal nation of Prairie Island. In the orange area, sensitive groups should limit prolonged outdoor exertion.

