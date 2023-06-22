Caroline Ouellette one of seven named to 2023 Hockey Hall of Fame class

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Only in Duluth would the first official day of summer bring news about Bulldogs hockey.

On Wednesday, former University of Minnesota Duluth legend Caroline Ouellette was one of seven to be named to the International Ice Hockey Federation’s (IIHF) Hall of Fame for the class of 2023.

Ouellette arrived on the UMD campus in 2002, in her time as a Bulldog she earned, two All-American nods, and a Frozen Four MVP in 2003 when UMD was crowned National Champions.

The Montreal native still holds the third spot on UMD’s all-time scoring leaderboard with 229 points during her three-year playing career as a Bulldog.

That wouldn’t be her only championship, Ouellette came back in 2007-08 as an assistant coach and helped UMD earn its fourth NCAA title.

Ouellette is also a part of the Western Collegiate Hockey Association All-Decade Team (1999-2009).

The @HockeyHallFame has released its class of 2023! Inductees include IIHF Class of 2023 Hall of Famer Caroline Ouelette and legendary @Trekronorse @HLundqvist



More: https://t.co/fvkUGg2ZQ0@HockeyCanada pic.twitter.com/uYHinAO14m — IIHF (@IIHFHockey) June 21, 2023

The only place Ouellette may be more known is in Canada, where she won four gold medals on the national team and was twice named the MVP of the Canadian Women’s Hockey League.

She also owns six women’s world gold medals and won four Canadian championships in the CWHL.

Ouellette officially retired from hockey in 2018.

