City of Springfield: No parking downtown, Springfield Public School areas on Friday

By KEYC Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Springfield is asking motorists who are used to parking downtown or in the Springfield Public School area to look elsewhere on Friday.

Beginning at 5 a.m., June 23, The Street Department will be sweeping downtown and in local public school areas.

The city asks that motorists refrain from parking in those areas, overnight and into tomorrow morning, until around 8 a.m.-9 a.m.

For more information, contact the Street Department at (507) 723-3513.

