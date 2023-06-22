Your Photos
Classic Car, Motorcycle Show to park in Old Main Village on Sunday

It’s almost time to start those engines and drive down Memory Lane, Mankato!
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s almost time to start those engines and drive down Memory Lane, Mankato!

Car enthusiasts should feel driven to attend The Goodman Group-managed Classic Car and Motorcycle Show on Sun., June 25, at Old Main Village.

Guests are encouraged to bring and show off their own classic vehicles or motorcycles at the event.

Popcorn, cotton candy, music, a bouncy house, bake sale and games will be available.

All proceeds will go to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Reservations are encouraged, but the event is free to the public.

To RSVP, call (507) 388-4200.

