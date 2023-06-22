Your Photos
The Country Drive In looks for new owner

Another Southern Minnesota Staple is looking for a new owner to continue the tradition, The Country Drive In.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Another Southern Minnesota Staple is looking for a new owner to continue the tradition, The Country Drive In.

“As long as it takes to sell, it will be here. It’s too good of a place. it’s not for sale to close. It’s for sale for the next person to love,” said current owner, Steph Thorsen

Located in Winthrop, the drive-in has sat along State Highway 15 for almost 60 years.

Steph Thorsen has been the owner for 14 seasons. She is only the fifth owner.

Before she purchased it, The Country Drive in was her first job.

“It’s a great place and we absolutely love it. We love the kids that work for us and the customers that stop and see it and tell their kids about how it was when they were here,” said Thorsen

The Country Drive in has a long history of serving the southern Minnesota Community.

Even though the Drive In has been through many challenges including the Pandemic, Beth says the business continues to attract more people.

“It’s just continued to grow and thrive throughout the pandemic because you can see the lot just keeps filling and filling and it’s fantastic,” said Thorsen.

While the Country Drive in is on the lookout for its next owner, the drive in will continue offering the traditional favorites as long as they can.

