DNR accepting public opinion on Minnesota River fish management plan

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites anglers and other members of the public to comment through Friday, Aug. 11 about fishing and fisheries topics on the Minnesota River to inform an update to the fisheries management plan for the 320-mile river.

The DNR will use comments and suggestions from the public as it updates the fisheries management plan that identifies specific management activities and goals for the Minnesota River over the next five years. The plan contains a variety of fisheries information, including summaries and evaluation of past management activities and background information. It also documents species presence, stocking and historic catch rates.

Comments and suggestions from the public are important for identifying angler values and social considerations. Public input is most useful before plans are finalized. The draft plan is available on the DNR website (mndnr.gov/rivers_streams/minnesota.html).

Anyone can request a draft copy of the management plan and share thoughts about fisheries management on the Minnesota River by contacting Minnesota River Fisheries Specialist Tony Sindt by email at Anthony.Sindt@state.mn.us, by phone at 320-753-0333, or by U.S. Mail at Hutchinson DNR Fisheries Office, Attn: Tony Sindt, 20596 Highway 7, Hutchinson, MN 55350.

